Marvel's The Eternals Star Gemma Chan Wraps Production With New Photo

It looks like production on Marvel's The Eternals is winding down. Star Richard Madden announced he'd finished filming over the weekend. Now his co-star, Gemma Chan, has announced the same. Chan took to Twitter to announce that she's finished her work on the film as the Eternal hero Sersi. To celebrate, she posted a mirror selfie wearing her Marvel Studios The Eternals hat from the set. You can see the photo yourself below. Filming for The Eternals began in July 2019. Filming took place at Pinewood Studios, London and Oxford in the United Kingdom, as well as in the Canary Islands.

Chan previously played Minn-Erva in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, released in 2019. She’s said that she's happy to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sersi. “Been dying to share this news with you.. I couldn’t be happier to be coming back to the MCU to play this iconic character and to work with this incredible group of people,” Chan tweeted.

Marvel's The Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film will involve both the Celestials and the Deviants. In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials intended them to be the protectors of the Earth. The Deviants, another evolutionary offshoot, instead seeks to wipe out humanity.

Videos from the set The Eternals have appeared online, giving fans a taste of what's to come. There have also been set photos of some of the actors and Marvel's next big romance in the making.

Marvel’s The Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film.

The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AMC via Getty Images

