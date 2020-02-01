The Eternals Star Richard Madden Has Wrapped Filming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to expand across the cosmos this year with the release of The Eternals, the next epic superteam to debut after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Studios film will introduce a brand new group of powerful beings, some heroes while others are villains, who could dominate the long-running storylines in the years to come. But for now, we have to wait as filming continues on The Eternals, with actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more ending their time on the set.

We now know that Ikaris actor Richard Madden has wrapped on the Marvel Studios project, another clear indicator that filming is nearing the end of the production schedule.

Check out Madden's social media post below:

(Photo: Richard Madden)

With a major battle scene being filmed while production is set to run well into February, it's likely that actors Gemma Chan and Kit Harington have yet to wrap, as their characters Sersi and Dane Whitman respectively seem to be two of the main characters in the film. While the former Jon Snow actor from Game of Thrones is playing a human in The Eternals, Chan's Sersi is a member of the titular race of super beings, and she could play a major role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Eternals are nearly immortal beings created by the Celestials of the Marvel Universe, and they have had a presence on Earth and helped shape major events throughout human history. Though they live in secret, they are not oblivious to everything that has happened since the formation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the Eternals could have a big impact on the future of the MCU after their first movie.

“The Eternals know about the existence of the Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about the Eternals…Yet," Feige said at CCXP. "Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

