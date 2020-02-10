John Krasinski Felt Intimidated by Thor Star Chris Hemsworth While Trying on Captain America Suit

John Krasinski admits he was intimidated by "jacked" Thor star Chris Hemsworth when trying on the star-spangled suit of Captain Americaduring his audition for the Marvel superhero. That role was ultimately won by Krasinski's fellow Boston-born colleague, Chris Evans, who starred as the character between 2011 and 2019. Recounting his audition for Captain America: The First Avenger while appearing on The Ellen Show, Krasinski recalls a chance encounter with the Thor actor that happened mid-dress — and how the Australian actor's physique had him rethinking playing the super soldier who would first assemble alongside Thor in Joss Whedon's The Avengers in 2012.

"That’s very nice to say I auditioned for the same role. I did, the truth is they hadn’t offered it to [Evans] yet," Krasinski said on Ellen. "So they were like, 'Let’s see who else is out there before we offer it to Chris Evans.' And I went in and I tested for Captain America, got to wear the suit, which was really fun."

Noting this is a "true story," Krasinski recalled the empowering moment he suited up as the character:

"I was putting the suit on and the guy was like, 'This is really momentous.' And I said, 'Yes,'" Krasinski continued. "I was putting the suit on, and I was halfway up, and right at that moment, Chris Hemsworthwalked by and he was like, 'You look good, mate!' I was like, ‘Nope! You know what, it’s fine, we don’t have to do this. Nope, we don’t.’"

"He was just jacked. He’s like, 'You’re gonna look great in that suit!' I was like, 'Don’t make fun of me, Hemsworth,'" Krasinski added. "And so I just walked away right there. No, I didn’t. I acted my heart out that day, and it didn’t work out."

Krasinski credits losing the role with leading to horror hit A Quiet Place, directed by Krasinski, marking the first time the actor appeared opposite wife Emily Blunt in a movie.

"Well, I know I wouldn’t have done it as well as Chris," Krasinski recently told Total Film when asked about his Captain America audition. "At least I get to see someone good do the role. I’ve actually talked to Chris about it. Not getting it is the freedom I’ve been afforded. Had I got it my directing and writing career never would have happened. Certainly A Quiet Place never would have happened had I got Captain America."

Often nominated by fans as a candidate to play Reed Richards, a.k.a. the stretchy Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Krasinski also told Total Film he hopes to be "considered" for that superhero role.

A Quiet Place Part II, written and directed by Krasinski and starring Blunt and Cillian Murphy, opens March 20.

