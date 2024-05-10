Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Hemsworth Weighs in on That Thor Cameo in Trailer

Chris Hemsworth has been one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over the past decade, bringing Thor Odinson to life in a wide array of projects. Earlier this spring, footage of Deadpool & Wolverine screened at CinemaCon revealed an unexpected cameo from the actor, who appears in archival footage from Thor: The Dark World, with Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) digitally inserted instead of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). While speaking to ComicBook about his work in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth expressed his excitement towards having been included in Deadpool & Wolverine in such a surprising way.

"It's really cool," Hemsworth says in our interview, which you can check out above. "You kind of forget and be like, 'Oh, cool! I'm part of the team. They're talking about me!' when I'm not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other... I think it's what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters on May 24th.