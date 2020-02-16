Chris Pratt’s Brother Reveals His Favorite Marvel Superhero in Front of Him, and It’s Not Star-Lord

Marvel star Chris Pratt is teaming with MCU Spider-Man Tom Holland on Disney/Pixar's latest film, Onward (you can check out the trailer here). During the press tour, Pratt received an unexpected call from his brother, Cully Pratt. Cully decided to have a little fun trolling his brother. Cully's Avengers? Not Star-Lord, but Spider-Man and Thor. The coolest thing about having Chris Pratt as a brother? That he knows Tom Holland. In fact, he's disappointed that Holland isn't working with Chris Hemsworth in Onward. But the joke gives way to some sweetness, and Chris Pratt explains how Onward's family theme resonates and, he predicts, will hit home for Cully as well.

"This movie, Cully, I can't wait for you to see this movie," he says in the interview with Extra Butter. "Just like Dan [Scanlon], who directed it and wrote it like a love letter to his old brother, this movie is going to — you know how Radio Flyer makes you cry your eyes out? I honestly feel like my life is a simulation and this movie was made to make you cry. So I cannot wait for you to see this movie. It's absolutely a love letter to this guy's older brother."

In Onward, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. In addition to Pratt and Holland, the film's voice cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez.

"It's just an incredible honor to get to do my specific take on it," Scanlon told ComicBook.com while discussing the film. "Also in this gigantic, hilarious, weird like huge movie and you know, it's a very intimate story, but a blockbuster, crazy big movie, which I think is part of the fun of it and what makes it just feel very, very real and hopefully sneaks up on you a little bit. Hopefully you're laughing more than crying, but hopefully you're crying a lot at the end!"

Pratt and Holland are both expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt will reprise his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Holland will return as Peter Parker for a third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie.

Pixar's Onward opens in theaters on March 6th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!