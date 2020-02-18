Venom 2 Set Video With Carnage Location Possibly Confirmed

Monday night, video from the set of Venom 2 surfaced showing Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady withstanding gunfire from a pursuing detective. Thanks to some bizarre movements from Harrelson in the video, the effects-less clip suggests the scene in question is one in which the Carnage symbiote will "surface" or activate in an attempt to stop the bullets. Now, one internet super-sleuth has pointed out it looks like the scene takes place in a familiar location to those fans of Sony's Venom franchise.

As shared by u/not-MrH on Reddit, the scene seems to take place smack dab in front of Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) apartment building. We had previously seen exteriors of the location in Venom and there's a number of reasons Kasady could be finding himself out this way. Judging by the character's villainous comics backstory, it's likely the pursuit is a result of the character's escape from prison where he's been serving time in solitary confinement for being a notorious serial killer.

Because he's had contact with Brock — something we've all seen in the Venom post-credits scene — it's likely the character is seeking out the journalist. Why? That's yet to be seen, but it's probably not going to end well from Brock and Venom. As of last December, Venom 2 producer Matt Tolmach says the team was considering having Venom 2 carry an R rating after the massive box office success of Warner Brothers' Joker.

“I mean, I think you always have to think about [it], now that that works. Having said that, our movie worked really well,” Tolmach told CinemaBlend. “Our franchise exists as it is, and I don’t think anybody is looking to just say, ‘Hey, they [did it]!’ We have a place in the world. So it isn’t like suddenly everybody’s considering what to do with the rating.”

“I think what Joker does is it tells you that you can succeed."

Venom 2 hits theaters October 2nd.

