Venom 2 Set Video Shows Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady in Action

Monday morning, Venom 2 star Tom Hardy shared the first look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady at some point prior to the character going full-on Carnage. Now that principal photography has shifted to San Francisco and the production is filming on practical outdoor set pieces, a set video has surfaced and is continuing to make its rounds online. In it, Harrelson is seen being approached by a detective with his cop drawn.

The cop then opens fire and Harrelson performs movements with his hands, seemingly suggesting this will be a moment in the movie where Carnage stops the bullets, not unlike what happened with Hardy and his symbiote in Venom. Harrelson remains standing throughout the scene so it's apparent he's safe after being shot it.

You can see the clip for yourself below.

Here we see Woody Harrelson filming as Cletus Kasady! It looks like Kasady has been stopped on the street by some cops and they’re shooting him. I Wonder if his hand movements will involve the Symbiote in post production? Either way it looks great! pic.twitter.com/KgMC7j7OyU — Let’s Talk Carnage! (@LetsTalkCarnage) February 17, 2020

Little has been revealed about the Andy Serkis-led film, other than the inclusion of both Venom and Carnage. Last year, cinematographer Robert Richardson teased an expanded role for Harrelson's baddie, who first appeared in a Venom post-credits stinger.

"I think it’s unexplored yet, and it’s going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom," Richardson said. "But now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we’ll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration."

As for the future of the characters, post-Venom 2, it's wide open. After Sony and Marvel Studios struck a new deal last fall to continue sharing the rights for Spider-Man, Marvel boss Kevin Feige seemingly teased potential connections between the two universes.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” the producer teased at the time. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom 2 enters theaters October 2nd.

