NBA Star Zion Williamson Debuts New Thanos-Themed Avengers: Endgame Sneakers

Zion Williamson is taking the NBA by storm, and he loves Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The New Orleans rookie took to the court in a pair of player exclusive Air Jordan 34 sneakers that paid homage to the Mad Titan. Now, by most accounts, Williamson is a very kind-hearted young man. But, when it comes to his favorite character from the Avengers series, he’s not trying to hear anything about anyone but the man who snapped half of all life from existence.

“Avenger? You know how we rocking with Thanos over here,” Williamson told SLAM while snapping his fingers. “I think it’s a great movie, obviously. I’m gonna be honest. Thanos was supposed to win, and I’m [gonna] tell you why: when you think of Captain America, you think of red, white, and blue, and that shield. Tell me why Captain America did Thor’s technique and pulled the hammer,”

“What is that? Like, Thanos is about to kill Thor. And Captain America is able to hold Thor’s hammer, that no one else can hold? Are we really doing that?” he continues. “If Thanos took on six people — maybe six, seven, five — without the Infinity Stones, and he still almost won. Come on! Thanos is supposed to win, they just had to give you a good ending.”

Zion Williamson warms up in a new Jordan XXX4 in Portland! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/KMKdCJ2CED — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) February 22, 2020

I think we all take that ending however we choose, but the moments that happened during that final standoff were the stuff of legitimate myth. Cap picking up the hammer definitely counts in that department. Joe and Anthony Russo thought so too and broke it down on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“He didn’t know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up, but Cap’s sense of character and his sort of humility and sort of out of deference to Thor’s ego, Cap in that moment realizing he can move the hammer, decides not to,” Anthony Russo said harkening back to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Joe explained.

“And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

