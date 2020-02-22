Toy Fair 2020: The X-Men Movies Finally Join Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line

The X-Men movies series as fans had known it for nearly 20 years ended with the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019 and the sale of 20th Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company. Now that the X-Men movies are back under the same roof as Marvel proper, they're finally getting the proper action figure treatment. At Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro revealed a new line of Marvel Legends action figures features characters and likenesses from the X-Men movies franchise. The first wave of these figures includes figures based on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. There are also Professor X and Magneto figures with head sculpts for both their original actors (Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, respectively), and their younger counterparts from the prequel movies (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, respectively).

Deadpool also gets in on the action, with his supporting cast from Deadpool 2. There are figures based on Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has long featured characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside heroes fro the Marvel Comics universe. It's exciting to finally be able to add characters from the X-Men movies universe to that collection.

This wasn't the only big Marvel announcement from Hasbro's presentation. In addition to the cinematic X-Men, there's also an upcoming wave of Marvel Legends figures featuring X-Men characters from the Age of Apocalypse. There are new Old Man Logan, Nimrod, and Rogue figures on the way. A new Sentinel figure was teased. Plus there's a new Marvel Legends Avengers line coming, and a Marvel Legends retro Spider-Man wave. Key your eyes out for more info.

Keep reading to see some images from the upcoming Marvel Legends X-Men movies line. Let us know what you think of them in the comments.