Marvel Reveals What Happened to Doctor Strange in Blood Hunt's Bloody Opening Chapter

The fate of Doctor Strange is revealed in the latest Blood Hunt tie-in from Marvel Comics. The vampire-centric event officially kicked off last week, and Blood Hunt's first entry definitely left readers stunned and shocked at the betrayals and apparent deaths. Doctor Strange is a veteran at dealing with the occult, which is where vampires generally are grouped. He's even fought side-by-side with Bladeagainst the vampires, but as we quickly learned in the final moments of Blood Hunt #1, Blade is responsible for the vampire uprising. So with Blade driving a literal blade through Doctor Strange's chest, where does that leave our Sorcerer Supreme? Let's find out.

Doctor Strange #15 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Pasqual Ferry, Heather Moore, and VC's Cory Petit. With Jed MacKay also writing the main Blood Hunt series, it only makes sense for Doctor Strange to also be a major tie-in for the event. It begins right where Blood Hunt #1 left off, with Blade's bloody betrayal of Doctor Strange. Except now we get more dialogue between Blade and Clea, with Blade also delivering a vampiric bite to Stephen Strange's neck. He states he has no intention of letting Doctor Strange die, with his real goal to turn the hero into a vampire under his control.

Blade and Clea have a brief battle, where Blade reveals the reason why he's taken out Doctor Strange: he and Clea were planning to use the Montesi Formula to rid the Earth of all vampires. Blade couldn't allow that to happen, so he turned Doctor Strange. Clea can't exactly conjure a spell to rid the world of vampires when her husband is a vampire also. Clea eventually uses a spell to pull Doctor Strange's consciousness out of his vampire body, and they must work together to find another solution to their Blood Hunt problems.

What is Doctor Strange #15 about?

The synopsis for Doctor Strange #15 reads, "A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?"

Doctor Strange #15 lets readers know to follow the story in Blood Hunt #2, and in the next issue of Doctor Strange, it's Vampire Strange vs. Wong.