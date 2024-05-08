Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Blood Hunt, Avengelyne, and Spider-Woman

Bastion, Avengelyne, Blood Coven, and Weapon XIII (13) are either new or old characters dominating the market this week! Many have little familiarity with most of this list, and that's awesome! We've seen the same faces, names, and storylines dominating the aftermarket for months, and change is good. However, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dazzler still make their presence known, with Spider-Woman also featured heavily. First 'team' appearances outshined individual character's first appearances for the first time in forever. Variety is the name of the game on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: The Uncanny X-Men #333 | MARVEL | 1996: We welcome another under-the-radar character to our lists, and this week, it's Bastion. He first appeared in this book and is an odd combination of humanoid sentinel destruction. With the newest episode of X-Men 97,' they're truly bringing into focus how much of a threat Bastion is. With a whole new audience indulging in the character, there are bound to be fans who feel the urge to visit the aftermarket in search of a copy of his first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

#9: Wolverine #154 | MARVEL | 2000: Typically, issue #155 gets all the love, but this book is where the fun begins. In an early meet-up between Deadpool and Wolverine, shenanigans are bound to arise, much like they appear to be doing in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine. It also features a gaggle of first appearances like Geronimo Crowe, Cargo, Hardwire, Shooter, the Administrator, AND the first team appearance of the Scourge. The rumor mill is turning regarding the Scourge and their potential appearance in the film or down the line. Numerous fans opted to be cautious, picking up a copy before the hype train could reach new heights. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.

#8: Spider-Woman #7 – Leinil Francis Yu | MARVEL | 2024: Spider-Woman sure was hot last week! They made some serious moves in the story and added a new team to the lexicon with the Assembly. Fans were on board, with a resounding "more please" coming from fans of the run. It sold out quickly with many local comic shops, resulting in collectors turning to the aftermarket to secure a copy. Spider-Woman has her fans and they were out in force for this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#7: Avengelyne #1 | MAXIMUM PRESS | 1995: This book was hot a few weeks ago when it was announced Oliva Wilde was set to direct an adaptation of the series. Avengelyne is a fallen angel, which lends itself well to the screen. Then, rumors began circulating that Margot Robbie was in talks to portray the character. As many know, she also lends herself well to the screen, which caused a spike in aftermarket search and sales for the first appearance of Avengelyne! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21.

#6: Spider-Woman #7 – Peach Momoko – Black Costume | MARVEL | 2024: Three fandoms collide with this book. You have your Spider-Woman, Momoko, and Black Suit fans feasting. This variant sports an amazing cover and also features a new super squad with an intriguing roster, including Titan, Cadet Marvel, Moon Squire, Liberty, and Hellrune. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#5: Spider-Woman #7 – Todd Nauck | MARVEL | 2024: We've touched on this book already, but this is the version fans are clamoring for. With only three covers to choose from, fans often pivot to the one that features the team or individual character. This book does mostly that, featuring Moon Squire, Hellrune, and Cadet Marvel front and center behind Spider-Woman. With all variations trending for roughly the same price, this is the one the fandom has settled on as a must-have. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

#4: Dazzler #1 | MARVEL | 1981: Geez, this book has been hot for months! The rumors of Taylor Swift portraying the character in Deadpool and Wolverine just won't quit. It almost feels like Swift has been leaning into it for the past few months. She's appeared publicly with the stars of the film as well as producers, dodged questions regarding the project, AND the last word on her newest album was "Dazzling," for Pete's sake! Until we get an official yes or no, or the movie comes out, expect this book to trend for a while longer, despite it feeling like the world's worst-kept secret. We tracked it at a high sale of $23 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

#3: Blood Hunt: Red Band Edition #1 – Pepe Larraz | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel doesn't typically lean into the extreme violence in their comics, but something has to give when you're dealing with the Marvel Universe versus vampires. Blood Hunt was the recent darling of NCBD and Free Comic Book Day, drawing in oodles of fans who wanted a taste. Some were lucky enough to secure this variation of the book, which immediately found a healthy aftermarket for those who missed out. We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

#2: New X-Men #128 | MARVEL | 2002: This book features the first appearance of Fantomex, or Weapon XIII (13). He's an under-the-radar character that's jumped in popularity recently. The Weapon X program is rumored to be featured in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which naturally sends fans on a Weapon X hunt. There is a ton of hype surrounding the character, as a subset of collectors has been eager to see him adapted to the screen for years. If that does happen, those who spent last week picking up this book are in a good spot! We tracked it at a high sale of $129 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

#1: Blood Hunt: Red Band Edition #1 – Leinil Francis Yu – Crime Suspense Stories #22 Homage (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: The Marvel Universe VS Vampires? Yeah, sign us up. The fandom embraced the idea and ran with it, making this the hottest book of last week! Fans are all in and were after this variant from Yu hard, thanks to the wonderful homage to a time long past that many consider the golden age of horror comics, and it is the only variant available for this book. It also features the first full appearance of Blood Coven, which consists of Megrim, Smoke Eater, Unusual, Cruel, and Damascene. It has a ton going on and helps scratch the itch some collectors feel toward Marvel, IE, the lack of hard-hitting, violent, over-the-top action series. It was a risk for Marvel, but it is one worth taking! We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $116.