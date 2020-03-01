Mark Ruffalo Wants to do a Professor Hulk Movie with Maybe Wolverine

Mark Ruffalo is known to comic book movie fans for playing the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a big question has been whether or not the actor will be showing up again in Marvel's Phase Four. Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there's no word on whether or not he'll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. The actor is currently in Chicago for C2E2 and revealed the exciting news that he's currently in talks for She-Hulk, the upcoming Disney+ series. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson was in attendance for Ruffalo's panel and witnessed moderator Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) ask the actor about Professor Hulk, the character Ruffalo evolved into after the five-year gap in Avengers: Endgame. Kramer wondered whether or not there were ever thoughts of showing the character's transition on film.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Kramer suggested folks take to Twitter to start a campaign to make Ruffalo's movie dreams come true. During the interview, she also asked what it was like to merge the characters of Banner and Hulk, and Ruffalo revealed they'd been plotting the endgame out for a while.

“A few years ago we sat down and kind of plotted out what the Banner/Hulk/Professor arc would be and we pretty much stuck to it starting with Age of Ultron and then ending with Endgame," Ruffalo explained. “It was fun… I’ve been lucky because the arc of Banner and Hulk over all the films has been pretty different. I’ve gotten to play three characters now. I’ve kept it interesting for myself as an ADHD casualty. It’s pretty much exactly how we planned it to be. It’s been a lot of fun to do it, and melding two characters together seemed to be the kind of final installment of the Banner/Hulk relationship. They made peace with each other.”

