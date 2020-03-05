Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Images of Her First Camera Test in Full Costume

Brie Larson is killing it on social media lately! Last week, the Marvel star basically broke the Internet when she and Gal Gadot AKA Wonder Woman posted photos of themselves having fun backstage at the Oscars. Yesterday, she also shared a cool photo of her axe-throwing skills, which caught the attention of Jason Momoa. Today, she's continuing her streak by share some images of her first camera test in the full Captain Marvel costume. Based on the actor's hair and a background set that looks like Vormir, it's safe to say these images are likely from Avengers: Infinity War, not Captain Marvel.

“Photos from my first camera test in full costume. We were still figuring out what her signature moves would be, and I was still learning how to move in a leather wetsuit 😜 Good times. #tbt,” Larson wrote. Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the throwback. “IM HAVING FLASHABCKS,” @obsolesc.ent wrote. “These pictures have my heart,” @kadencebruhh added. “Getting in character. Love it,” @adriangibbs replied. You can check out the images in Larson’s post below:

The Oscar-winning actor will soon suit up as Captain Marvel once again in the upcoming sequel to her hit 2019 film. It's unclear when production on the movie will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film.

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow's Cate Shortland and The Eternals' Chloé Zhao. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not return to step behind the camera and instead reportedly working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

