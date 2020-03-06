John Krasinski Would Love To Star In Fantastic Four, Reveals If Marvel Has Contacted Him

Marvel Studios has exciting things planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4, but the recent Disney-Fox merger also has fans excited for something beyond that - namely the MCU reboots of the X-Men and The Fantastic Four. When it comes to casting The Fantastic Four, Marvel fans have pretty much come to consensus on who should play the lead roles of Reeds Richards and Susan Richards: The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, and his wife Emily Blunt (respectively). Well, Krasinski is about to release his horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, and we just had to ask the actor whether he's ready to join the MCU.

Below you can check out ComicBook.com's Chris Killian's interview with John Krasinski during the Quite Place Part II press junket, regarding Marvel's Fantastic Four: he expresses his readiness to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Reed Richards, in The Fantastic Four reboot:

Chris Killian: I'm with ComicBook.com, so I have to ask nerdy questions.

John Krasinski: Please.

CK: So I'm sorry in advance. I know you can't answer if you're going to play Mister Fantastic, but you have to play Mister Fantastic, right?

John Krasinski: Oh my God, that's the best... That's the best question-answer ever.

They're drawing you as Reed now in the comic books, which is like Sam Jackson 101.

John Krasinski: What?

Yeah. You look like Reed Richards now.

John Krasinski: Do I?

Yeah.

John Krasinski: Can we get that on poster signs?

At this point, you just have to be Reed Richards.

John Krasinski: I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are.

If you haven't checked out a Fantastic Four comic book lately (and you probably should), Reed Richards has indeed taken on the appearance of someone who bears more than a passing resemblance to John Krasinski. As eluded to in the interview, this is a bit of history repeating itself; before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man's release in 2008, Marvel Comics had rebooted the Nick Fury character as a Samuel L. Jackson lookalike, in the 2000s "Ultimate Universe" timeline. That depiction eventually led to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige snagging the real Sam Jackson to play the movie version of Fury.

So could history repeat itself with Fantastic Four? Maybe. But if Krasinki comes onboard as Reed, fans will need their other pick for Sue: Krasinski's Quiet Place co-star and wife, Emily Blunt.

A Quiet Place Part II will be in theaters on March 20th.

