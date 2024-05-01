Blood Hunt: Marvel Reveals the Shocking Mastermind Behind the Vampire Attack

The villain behind the vampire uprising in Marvel's Blood Hunt event has been revealed. The big summer blockbuster event officially kicked off this week, as the Avengers Assembled to stop the initial attack. Blood Hunt will span several titles, with big names like Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes being joined by overlooked heroes like Bloodline and Union Jack. Of course, since Bladeis Marvel's expert in vampire hunting, he'll have a major role to play in Blood Hunt as well. However, when it came time for the first issue to reveal the true mastermind behind the vampires, their identity was not who anyone would have expected.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Blood Hunt #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Blood Hunt #1 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Cory Petit. The opening salvo mostly deals with the Avengers' response to the sun being covered in darkness after the Darkforce users are corrupted. This allows vampires across the globe to go on the offensive. Blade pops up to recruit Miles Morales and warn the Avengers, asking them to send him to their orbital base called the Impossible City. However, it's not Blade who shows up in the Impossible City, but a new breed of super-vampires called the Bloodcoven. Black Panther sacrifices himself to allow the rest of the Avengers to escape.

Back in New York City, Blade meets with Doctor Strange and Clea to fill them in on everything he knows about a group called The Structure, who are behind the vampire uprising. Doctor Strange plans to use the Montesi Formula to kill every vampire on Earth, but before he can go through with the ritual, Blade stabs Doctor Strange through the chest from behind, revealing himself to be The Structure's leader.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Why did Blade turn on the Avengers in Blood Hunt?

With this being the first issue of Blood Hunt, we'll have to wait and see what caused Blade to join with the vampires in their plot to take over the Earth. Marvel's Blade ongoing series has the vampire hunter fighting a new supernatural threat called the Adana. Blade also mentions in Blood Hunt #1 that Moon Knight killed The Structure's former leader in Moon Knight #18, and that they are a vampire cult that was spreading worldwide.

Perhaps Blade has been turned by The Structure to serve their evil purposes, or he's working as a double agent to take them down from the inside. Either way, Blood Hunt has gotten off to a thrilling start, and we can't wait to see what happens next.