Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth Disagree About Thor's Avengers Role: "Sometimes I Felt Like a Security Guard"

Downey actually thinks Thor has more going on than Hemsworth gives the character credit for.

Robert Downey, Jr. thinks Thor brings something really important to the table in Avengers movies, even if Chris Hemsworth seems to believe he has the least interesting stuff to do in the films. Speaking with Vanity Fair recently (you can see him on the cover of the magazine now on the stands), Hemsworth described his role as "security guard," noting that it didn't feel like there was much going on with Thor. Saying that Thor's arc through Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was a "hat trick," Downey rejected Hemsworth's self-depreciating ideas.

It's maybe not surprised that Hemsworth has some questions about Thor's storyline; he was very open in the interview, saying that he blamed himself for the frustration fans and critics had with Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team," Hemsworth told the magazine. "I would read everyone else's lines, and go, 'Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They're having more fun. What's my character doing?' It was always about, 'You've got the wig on. You've got the muscles. You've got the costume. Where's the lighting?' Yeah, I'm part of this big thing, but I'm probably pretty replaceable."

Downey didn't agree.

"First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt – lots of implied limitations – but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike," Downey said. "Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He's got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire and gentleness."

Thor is the first Marvel hero who is going to get a fifth solo movie, with Marvel reportedly looking for a director. Creator filmmaker Gareth Edwards was briefly rumored for the role, but seems to have poo-poohed the idea.

Edwards said, "I saw those rumors too. I saw it and I jokingly sent it to my girlfriend. I just texted her the link and said, 'I didn't want you to find out this way.'"