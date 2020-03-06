First A Quiet Place Part II Reactions Land Online

When Paramount Pictures released A Quiet Place in 2018 they delivered a bonafide hit to the masses. The mid-budget horror movie starring real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (who also directed) went on to gross over $336 million worldwide, starting a brand new horror franchise and a major hit for production company Platinum Dunes (the company behind The Purge franchise). With success like that it didn't take long for the ball to get rolling on a follow-up and the sequel is almost here.

Ahead of the film's release in just a few weeks, Paramount held the first critic screenings for A Quiet Place Part II and the reactions have started to make their way online. If these first reactions go on to become the consensus for the film it will likely become just as big of a hit as its predecessor. The film is on track to open to $60 million, beating out the first one by a sizable margin.

Emily Blunt returns to star in the film along with co-stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, with new cast additions including Dijimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy. The film picks up where the first movie left off but also dials back to fill in some prequel elements as well.