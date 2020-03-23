Marvel: 7 Big Reveals About Upcoming Releases

Big things are coming to the Marvel Universe. Last week, Marvel Comics released its June solicitations. Going through the summaries for upcoming releases, we can glean some exciting hints at what's to come for Marvel's fan-favorite superheroes. The biggest thing is the Empyre storyline. The Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover will see its fourth and fifth chapters released in June. The story will reveal a hero to be a traitor to the cause and there will be the event's first major death. The event touches other corners of the Marvel Universe as well. It will have an impact on Spider-Man's relationship with Mary Jane and mean trouble for Thor. That isn't Thor's only problem in June. He's had trouble lifting Mjolnir since he became the new All-Father of Asgard. But now it seems there's something seriously wrong with the hammer. Other big stories include Black Widow becoming White Widow, the beginning of a new Clone Saga, Juggernaut joining the Avengers, and Moon Knight taking over the world. Keep reading for more details about Marvel's upcoming releases.

A Betrayal and a Death (Photo: Marvel) The Empyre crossover between the Avengers and the Fantastic Four continues with issue #4. Based on the solicitation, it sounds as if a Marvel hero will show their true colors and betray their allies. It seems that betrayal will lead to the death of a hero as the issue's summary claims to bring Empyre's first casualty. Who will fall while defending the Earth? EMPYRE #4 (of 6)

THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER… • Tensions mount as the action heats up! • As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies — and their allies! • In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep — as the alien invasion claims its first casualty! • In this issue: The shock ending you never expected! You’ll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Trouble For Spider-Man and Mary Janes (Photo: Marvel) Spider-Man and Mary Jane have a notoriously complicated relationship. It looks as if it is about to hit another bump in the road. Peter Parker and Mary Jane got back together when the latest Amazing Spider-Man series launched. Now Empyre: Spider-Man #3's solicit teases that Spider-Man will make a sacrifice which will have significant ramifications for his relationship with Mary Jane. EMPYRE: SPIDER–MAN #3 (of 3)

If there's one thing you know about Peter Parker it's that he will sacrifice his personal life for saving people as Spider-Man. • This time, that sacrifice will change aspects of his relationship with his girlfriend, Mary Jane, but it may save MANY lives. This time from an interstellar invader. • Maybe his burgeoning friendship with a new, strange, very small Spider-Man-obsessed super hero will help fix things? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Black Widow Tries on White (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) There are a lot of questions left unanswered about Marvel's upcoming Black Widow series. It seems Natasha has gotten engaged, but her future isn't filled with marital bliss. Based on Black Widow #3's solicit, it sounds like Natasha is walking down the aisle. But by the end, she may be a literal widow. BLACK WIDOW #3

WHITE…WIDOW?! Nobody who knows Natasha Romanoff would have imagined THIS when hearing the words "White Widow," but nothing about this new Nat is what anyone could have imagined. It's no surprise that she's looking sublime in white, but who's the lucky groom? And is this a match for love…or death? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

A New Clone Saga (Photo: Marvel) The Clone Saga is one of the most controversial and complicated stories in Spider-Man's history. Now it's back for another round, this time with Miles Morales at the center of its complex web. Miles originally comes from another timeline. It should be interesting to see if and how that factors into his version of the Clone Saga. MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

EVEN IF MILES LIVES…HE DIES! • No one knows the full consequences when worlds collide: Are there aftershocks, echoes, doubles? • Miles is already battling a man who shares his name. What does it mean when he finds someone with his face in his family living room? • Was this clone made or born? And which Miles will survive this saga? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Mjolnir is Broken (Photo: Marvel) June looks to be a rough month for Thor. Since the beginning of his latest solo series, Mjolnir has been giving him issues. Now Thor #7 confirms that something is wrong with the mighty hammer. On top of that, Thor looks like he's going to lose a fight to an alien god in Empyre: Thor #2. Not a great month to be the god of thunder. THOR #7

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR... And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus' ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

The Unstoppable Avenger (Photo: Marve) The Avengers are getting an unexpected and unstoppable new member. The Juggernaut, Cain Marko, joins up in Savage Avengers #14. This is the series that already stars Conan the Barbarian. The team also includes Magik, Doctor Strange, and Black Knight. SAVAGE AVENGERS #14 GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO Conan leads a team of Savage Avengers against an Asgardian dragon in a quest for treasure. Get out your twenty-sided dice and roll to attack with Conan, Magik and new Savage recruits the Black Knight and Juggernaut! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99