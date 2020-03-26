Everyone is Hyped For Doctor Strange's Quarantine Watch Party

On Thursday night, ComicBook.com will play host to a Quarantine Watch Party with Marvel's Doctor Strange movie. The event will have a special guest on hand in the form of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, and people are getting excited! The film debuted in 2016, introducing the Marvel Comics character to the interconnected big screen universe for the first time before he went on to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Derrickson will be on Twitter using #QuarantineWatchParty throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their copy of Doctor Strange, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com's official recap of the event!

Naturally, everyone is very excited about having Derrickson join Thursday night's Quarantine Watch Party event and they are spreading the news on Instagram and Twitter!