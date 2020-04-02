Everyone is Hyped For Doctor Strange’s Quarantine Watch Party

On Thursday night, ComicBook.com will play host to a Quarantine Watch Party with Marvel’s Doctor Strange movie. The event will have a special guest on hand in the form of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, and people are getting excited! The film debuted in 2016, introducing the Marvel Comics character to the interconnected big screen universe for the first time before he went on to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Derrickson will be on Twitter using #QuarantineWatchParty throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses “play” on their copy of Doctor Strange, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com’s official recap of the event!

Naturally, everyone is very excited about having Derrickson join Thursday night’s Quarantine Watch Party event and they are spreading the news on Instagram and Twitter!

The Announcement

Tomorrow night!#QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange https://t.co/vSNBWjim3z — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 26, 2020

The Host

The Hype

Fans across Twitter are sharing their hype and inviting friends to tonight’s Party.

#QuarantineWatchParty who’s pulling up we’re watching doctor strange with Scott himself — Karina. (@karinachynna) March 26, 2020

The goal of Quarantine Watch Party is to encourage people to stay home and be safe while also offering a feeling of connection, watching the movie and learning new information together!

This is an awesome event bringing everyone together during the Quarantine. #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/Edn3eow6bw — Guutu (@guutuahmed) March 26, 2020

The Whole World

They are checking in from around the world! Portugal will be there!

9pm ET = 1am Portugal

It’s a bit late for me but I’m in. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange https://t.co/qRP6zfuYrj pic.twitter.com/WwAqGBvmeo — ۞ Eternal Teresa in the Multiverse of Madness ۞ (@TeresaFortesLuz) March 26, 2020

Brazil, too!

geral assistindo doctor strange amanhã, às 22h no Brasil (se não me engano) usando a hashtag #QuarantineWatchParty. Quem vem? É só deixar o filme prontinho e dar play nesse horário pra comentar no Twitter! 😄 https://t.co/ow6JbO2L2n — Portal Strange BR ۞ (@PortalStrange) March 26, 2020

The Newbies

Quarantine Watch Party has successfully created Twitter trends for events surrounding The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, and Birds of Prey. Still, Derrickson’s event is so exciting for some Marvel fans, that they will be joining for the first time!

Can’t wait to join to the #QuarantineWatchParty for the first time !! https://t.co/zE7vwERWm3 — Ori Maman (@ori_maman260) March 26, 2020

Ok now that’s a #QuarantineWatchParty im gonna be participating 🤩 — Enje Jawher (@EnjeJawher) March 26, 2020

Quarantine Watch Party, 9pm ET

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest!

Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Tilda Swinton, and Madds Mikkelson. A brief synopsis for the film reads, “While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystic arts.”

ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for Doctor Strange begins at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night!