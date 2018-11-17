ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey Steps Down

Just a few hours after ABC surprisingly announced they had already renewed Agents of SHIELD for a seventh season, channel president Channing Dungey has decided to step down. After a brief three-year stint in the position, Dungey will be replaced by Freeform executive Karey Burke.

Once the impending Disney/Fox deal closes — which is anticipated to occur early next year — Burke will report to incoming Disney TV Studios chairman Dana Walden.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we’ve developed,” Dungey said in a statement. “This job has been the highlight of my career. While I’ve loved every moment, and knew I could call ABC home for many years to come, I’m excited to tackle new challenges.”

“The toughest thing about this choice is leaving all the immensely talented people I’ve grown to admire and care for, from Bob Iger, the best leader and mentor that anyone could have; to my peers and colleagues; to my talented team, who I will miss enormously.”

Iger echoed the sentiment in a statement released by Walt Disney Co.

“I’m grateful to Channing for her significant contributions and unwavering dedication to the success of ABC over the past 14 years,” Iger said in a statement. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to work with and mentor Channing; her curiosity, passion and creativity will ensure she is successful in whatever path she chooses going forward.”

Burke moves over the Disney’s flagship network after spending four years at the young adult-focused Freeform. Starting at the former ABC Family in 2014, Burke originally held the title of Executive VP, Programming and Development, a role in which help launch hit shows like Grown-ish and Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger.

“I am thrilled to be joining the wonderful team at ABC, and look forward to working with them to create groundbreaking, and memorable, television together,” Burke said. “ABC is a beloved brand, and I am honored to continue the legacy left by Channing of excellent storytelling that touches so many people’s hearts.”

“As for Freeform, we are coming off our strongest and most profitable year yet, and I am deeply proud of our bold, inclusive programming and brand. Moreover, the team at Freeform is as good as they come. I will miss them massively, and will be cheering them on loudly from down the street.”