My Hero Academia Marks Avengers: Endgame Anniversary With Special Nod

My Hero Academia has never shied away from a good reference. From theme parks to Star Wars, anything and everything is on the table when it comes to homages. And this week, well – My Hero Academia decided to honor Avengers: Endgame with a special anniversary nod.

The update went live to kick off Golden Week as Shueisha posted its new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The whole thing began in My Hero Academia chapter 421 as its first few pages brought Class 1-A together. The spread, as you can see below, highlights Class 1-A in all of its tired glory. All of the students are ragged from fighting, but even so, they are willing to face down All For One as long as they can stand.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Of course, this scene will be immediately familiar to superhero fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe included a very similar scene in Avengers: Endgame as all of its heroes come together against Thanos. The epic moment acted as a culmination to the MCU which was more than ten years in the making. And of course, this year marks the same anniversary for My Hero Academia.

With My Hero Academia turning ten years old, all eyes are on the final stretch of the manga. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has been working through the manga's final act for over a year now, and its climax is coming. After all, our heroes are pushing against All For One as he's hit his final form. So for those who aren't caught up with My Hero Academia, you can read the manga now on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on the hit superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

