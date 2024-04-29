X-Men '97: Final Trailer Previews the Three-Part Season Finale

"We might wear tolerance on our sleeves, but we know the naked truth. Tolerance is extinction," the anti-mutant assassin Peter Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn) told Xavier's uncanny X-Men in episode 1 of X-Men '97. In the episodes since, Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) was among the casualties in a mutant massacre in Genosha, the villainous Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) returned, and Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon) — the creator of the mutant-hunting Sentinels — warned that the mysterious group known as OZT is building a new type of Sentinel worse than the ones that killed thousands of mutants on Genosha.

After the X-Men defeated the Prime Sentinel, the time-traveler Cable (Chris Potter) revealed that Sinister is working for "someone else — someone worse." And if the X-Men don't stop him, Cable warned, "There won't be much of a future worth living in." The big bad is Bastion (Theo James), the head of Operation Zero Tolerance.

Marvel Studios has released a final X-Men '97 trailer (below) for the three-part "Tolerance is Extinction" season finale, which pits the X-Men — among them Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Morph (J.P. Karliak), Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), Beast (George Buza), and Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) — against a deadly new breed of hybrid Sentinels.

The Marvel Animation series has already been renewed for a second season, which will "up the ante" even more, according to series co-composer Taylor Newton Stewart.

"We're working on season two. But we haven't started yet. I know a little bit of the storylines and characters," Stewart, one half of the Newton Brothers, said in a recent interview. "It's always upping the ante. I mean, it's pretty intense what happens. Yeah, immediately when I was told, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening? This is incredible.' So, just as a fan alone, I am very excited."

"Tolerance is Extinction: Part 1" premieres May 1 on Disney+, followed by "Tolerance is Extinction: Part 2" on May 8 and "Tolerance is Extinction: Part 3" on May 15.