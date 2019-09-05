Absolute Carnage Claims Its First Victim

Marvel’s new Absolute Carnage event has seen a horde of mindless Carnage Symbiotes storm the streets of New York in search of the mysterious codexes, attached to the spines of anyone who has ever played host to one of the Klyntar creatures. This has led to quite a few major characters becoming a part of Knull’s hive-mind, converted to a mad Carnage state. However, it took until this week’s Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man for the event to claim its first casualty.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1! Continue reading at your own risk…

The recently-concluded Symbiote Spider-Man story took place in the past, following Peter Parker’s initial adventures with the black Symbiote suit. The Absolute Carnage tie-in begins with a flashback to that story, showing that the Symbiote actually inhabited another man for just a few hours during that period of time, causing him to black out and lose all memory of the event. The man’s name is Judge Leonard Elkhart, and his entire life was altered after his encounter with the Symbiote. In a very round about way, it eventually led to his death at the hands of Carnage.

Elkhart hasn’t been a major character in Marvel Comics at any point but he’s the star of this issue, and it’s hard not to care about his story by the time it’s all said and done. After the encounter with the Symbiote, Elkhart crossed paths with a woman that was later revealed to be the White Rabbit. He witnessed her commit a crime and was then asked to preside over her case, finding her guilty and setting no bail. When she escaped, she came after him to scare him with a fake hold-up. Unfortunately, it turned out to be more than a scare, as it caused Elkhart’s son to die of a heart attack. Elkhart wanted revenge on her and took a gun into court on the day of her hearing, only to accidentally shoot a guard instead.

In the present day, in prison, Elkhart is paid a visit by White Rabbit, who heard about the terminal cancer that will kill him in just a matter of months. While she is peering in through the window, a guard arrives to open Elkhart’s cell. It turns out that the guard in question is actually Carnage, coming to rip out Elkhart’s spine and take his codex.

Knowing that he has to pay for his crimes, and that nothing will ever bring his son back, Elkhart simply accepts his fate and allows Carnage to take his life.

Judging by Carnage’s words to Elkhart when disguised as the prison guard, it’s likely this took place a short time before the rest of the event. He mentions that he’s “not at full strength,” so he’d preying on some of the weaker former hosts.

