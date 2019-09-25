Did Absolute Carnage Just Kill a Major Spider-Man Character?

The most devastating moment in all of Marvel’s Absolute Carnage event to this point has been the loss of Miles Morales at the hands of the evil Carnage Symbiote. Instead of killing the young and beloved Spider-Man, Carnage essentially possessed him with the Symbiote, turning him into one of the hive-minded horde. This moment was a devastating one for everyone reading the event and it launched the story of the Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales tie-in going forward. The second issue of the tie-in series was released this week, and it’s all about the inner struggle between Miles and the Symbiote controlling him as they are sent on a mission to kill a very important Spider-Man character. Surprisingly, on the final page of the issue, it looks as thought they may have succeeded.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2! Continue reading at your own risk…

Early on in this issue, Carnage sends the Symbiotic Miles on a mission to kill someone important. He doesn’t mention who the person is or the reason that his death is being ordered, but Miles, taken over by the Symbiote, is ready to kill whoever necessary. It doesn’t take long to reveal that the man on Carnage’s hit list is none other than J. Jonah Jameson.

A large chunk of the issue shows a battle going down in an office building, as Miles and another Symbiote try to take out Jameson. Silver Sable shows up to help protect him, and Miles does his best to try and take control back from his Symbiote, but it they come up a little short. Miles ultimately loses control once again and reaches Jameson.

On the very last page of the issue, Miles is seen biting through Jameson, almost as if he’s a vampire preparing to drain his victim. The mission was to kill Jameson and Miles seems to be delivering.

Of course, this kind of cliffhanger isn’t exactly uncommon in comics, and it could easily change course by the start of the next issue of Aboslute Carnage: Miles Morales. Then again, there’s always a chance we could be witnessing the end of J. Jonah Jameson.

Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales is available now online and at your local comic book shop.