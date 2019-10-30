Absolute Carnage: Venom Features a Spider-Man Fastball Special Gone Wrong

Over the years Marvel heroes have developed a few go-to moves that more often than not work like a charm. Whether that’s Captain America slinging his Shield across the battlefield or Spider-Man creating a net of webbing to catch something or someone from the sky, each hero has their own calling card. For Wolverine, it’s become the Fastball Special, a move he developed with Colossus where Wolverine gets in Colossus’s hand and is launched across the battlefield like a missile… if said missile was angry all the time with sharp metal claws. While Colossus isn’t around in the new issue of Venom, The Thing is, and he is more than capable of stepping in for Colossus. That said, the person he chooses to launch is not Wolverine, but Spider-Man, and well…it doesn’t go very well.

Spoilers incoming for Venom #19 by the way, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. So, Captain America, The Thing, Wolverine, and Spider-Man are all attempting to face down an army of symbiotes led by a newly converted Miles Morales, and after he gets ahold of Captain America, Thing has a brilliant idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He picks up Spider-Man and says “C’mon on webs! Time for a little Fastball”, but Spidey is squirming and wants no part of it, especially since as he points out, Wolverine is standing right next to him. He can’t finish his statement though before Thing hurls him forward towards Miles and Cap, and you’d think it would work like it’s worked plenty of times before, but that’s not the case.

As you can see in the image above, Miles sees Spidey coming and swats Captain America directly into him, creating a huge collision in mid-air and leaving Thing and Wolverine a little stunned.

So, here’s the lesson. The Fastball Special is great…if you’re hurling Wolverine. Sure it can work in other instances, but as Spidey unquestionably showed, it’s not for everyone.

Venom #19 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Iban Coello with colors by Rain Beredo, letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, and edited by Edward Devin Lewis. You can check out the official description of the issue below.

“ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TIE-IN! A FAMILY AFFAIR! As Carnage rules and chaos reigns, the symbiotic offspring of VENOM make their presence known by hunting Eddie Brock’s son Dylan! But there’s more to Dylan than Venom, Carnage, or even The Maker understand – and once they learn the truth, nothing will be the same!”

Venom #19 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!