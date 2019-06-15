Agents of Shield Recap with Spoilers: Sarge Spills the Beans in “The Other Thing”

After a quick week off due to the NBA Finals, Agents of SHIELD is back! After a few comedic episodes, “The Other Thing” is back to a dark, serious tone. As always, full spoilers for the latest episode of Agents of SHIELD below!

For the first time since the season premiere, the episode alternates between both the space and Earth-bound stories. The Earth story largely focuses on what’s going on between Sarge (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen). Still captured, Sarge and company try converting May into one of the zombie bat-killing mercenaries. After May is forced to kill one of the creatures, it’s revealed Sarge and his team aren’t creating them, they track them down and hunt them from planet to planet. It’s here that Sarge reveals the creatures are called the Shrike and were created by someone.

The space adventure begins when Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), and company are boarded by Chronicoms that Enoch knows. It’s then revealed that the Chronicom home planet was destroyed years ago, hinting it was Sarge and his group. The Chronicoms need their help to travel through time but the group is unaware of the technology needed, leading to them being captured by the space pirates. Before long, Simmons surrenders herself so that the other agents can leave, allowing her to be reunited with Fitz so that the two can work on the time-traveling tech for the Chronicoms.

The two plots merge when Daisy, Piper, and Davis return to the Lighthouse. On top of that, May is able to knock out Sarge and tie him up in his semi, seemingly driving him back to the Lighthouse. The episode ends with Enoch explaining to Fitz that Simmons he was the one to convince the other Chronicoms to keep Simmons as a prisoner in order to motivate Fitz, leading the latter to freak out against his once-friend.

Throughout the episode, there are flashbacks to Coulson and May’s time in Tahiti. There, it’s teased that May slipped something into Coulson’s drink to aid him in ending his life. It’s a bit tricky to quite understand as there seem to be certain things that Sarge says which trigger the flashbacks in May’s point of view.

Compared to weeks past, this episode is a bit slower-paced, though it did a great job of setting future episodes up. While Sarge is still a bad guy, we know that the season will involve a big bad — the creator of the Shrike — and the warring dynamic brewing between Fitz and Enoch is something that adds an incredible amount of depth to the show.

Other tidbits from the show include:

Mack tries to console Yo-Yo for her loss, but she wants nothing to do with him

Enoch spirals into a depression after losing Fitz to the bounty hunters

Despite hesitation about his loyalty from both Mack and Yo-Yo, Benson continues giving it his all and asks to take a Quinjet on a globe-trotting adventure to learn more about the Shrike

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.