‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is the Highest-Rated Marvel Show on Rotten Tomatoes

Fans and critics alike have fallen in love with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and the reviews show just that.

Review site Rotten Tomatoes recently compiled a list of the best-reviewed Marvel TV shows, ranked by the “Tomatometer” score. To the surprise of some, ABC‘s Agent’s of SHIELD topped the list, beating shows like Legion and Jessica Jones.

The series has compiled a total score of 95 percent “Fresh” over the course of its five seasons, carrying it to the top of the list. In addition to the overall positive score, each season of Agents of SHIELD has been reviewed well on its own. The first season kicked things off with a “Certified Fresh” rating of 85 percent, Season 2 scored a 96 percent, Season 3 rose to 100 percent and Season 4 kept things up with a 94 percent score. The current fifth season has tied Season 3 for the most well-reviewed season of the series, earning a 100 percent positive score.

Coming in at number two on the list, just behind Agents of SHIELD, was Luke Cage with 93 percent. Following that up, at number three, was Luke Cage‘s Netflix counterpart Jessica Jones, who earned a 92 percent.

The rest of the top 10 is as follows: FX’s Legion in fourth with 90 percent, Agent Carter in fifth with 88 percent, Daredevil in sixth with 86 percent, Runaways in seventh with 81 percent, The Defenders in eighth with 74 percent, The Gifted in ninth with 70 percent and The Punisher rounds things out with 62 percent.

The only two Marvel shows with “Rotten” scores probably come as no surprise to fans. Iron Fist scored a measly 19 percent, while The Inhumans represents the lowest of the lows, with just a 10 percent score.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs new episodes on ABC every Friday night at 9pm ET.