Fans Can’t Believe That Massive Agents of SHIELD Finale Bombshell

Right out of the gate, this post contains massive spoilers for the Season Six finale of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Seriously, if you didn’t watch tonight’s two-hour finale, proceed with caution or you will be spoiled! Got it? Good, you’ve been warned.

As one might expect, both Izel (Karolina Wydra) and Sarge (Clark Gregg) were killed, completely wiping the risk of the Shrikes off the face of the Earth. While that’s not surprising in and of itself, Malachi (Christopher James Baker) and the rest of his Chronicom Hunters enter the fray with way too little time left in the finale, and for good reason — it looks like the group will serve as the big bads for next season.

With Malachi and his team taking over The Lighthouse, they have everything they need to take over Earth as their new home. Needless to say, Enoch shows up and helps SHIELD out, splitting them up among space and time. Then, to top everything off, the closing shot of the finale was Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) revealing she and Fitz had made a Life Model Decoy of…you guessed, one Philip J. Coulson (Gregg)!

Needless to say, Twitter promptly blew up at the revelation and we’ve compiled some of the best response belows. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the explosive ending and be sure to let us know what you thoughts in the comments!

WHAT WHAT WHAT

WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHATA WHATA WYATAB #AgentsofSHIELD — philinda Ness (@SomebodysChlsea) August 3, 2019

Damn

EPIC!

THIS IS GOING TO BE EPIC 🤯 #AgentsofSHIELD — Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) August 3, 2019

OMG!

When Is It?!

Okay, now how long do I have to wait until next season?#AgentsofSHIELD — Hailey (@StarkStruck101) August 3, 2019

HOLD ME!

Wrecked