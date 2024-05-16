Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Says the Reboot Wasn't Going to Crossover With Netflix Series

Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio says that the Disney+ show wasn't originally planned to crossover with the Netflix series. Marvel Studios is bringing Daredevil back with a reboot next year and the series star spoke to TV Insider about the links to the previous incarnation of the show. He was joined by Charlie Cox up on the Disney Upfronts stage this week to talk Daredevil: Born Again. It seems like Marvel Studios decided to lean more into the Netflix series when the time came to evaluate the work they had already completed on the reboot.

Cox told the outlet that "a lot" of crossover was coming in Daredevil: Born Again. But, his co-star quickly clarified, "It originally wasn't going to be at all, but now it's a lot." That would prompt some questions about where this change of heart originated from. But, while palace intrigue and weird gossip rule the day, a more simple explanation does exist: the writers and actors strike. It's well-documented at this point, the executives at Marvel Studios took a look at the existing footage from the upcoming series and decided to tweak their course of action. Cox thinks both fan pressure and the studio had their roles to play. He said, "I think [it's] the fans. I think [it's] the studio as well."

Daredevil: Born Again & Marvel's Creative Retooling

If you don't want to take our word for it, D'Onofrio also thinks the creative retooling process for Marvel Studios is where a lot of these decisons came from. He talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Daredevil: Born Again and its links to the Netflix show. In essence, the new Disney+ series is directly connected to what's come before. (Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum said the exact same thing to ScreenRant months ago at this point.) Still, because the fans like to work themselves into a lather over Internet takes and speculation, a lot of them won't believe a word of any of this before the actual series hits the streamer. For now, check out what the Kingpin actor had to say on the matter.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now.' So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing," D'Onofrio explained. "It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we're all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now."

