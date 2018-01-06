‘Agents of SHIELD’: SPOILER Just Got Engaged

A great love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a major next step in tonight’s Agents of SHIELD.

Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons started as friend and became star-crossed lovers. Star-crossed in a nearly literal sense. Even a universe between them couldn’t stop the two SHIELD agents from finding one another.

In the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD, it was time that separated them. A Kree monolith sent Simmons into the future. Fitz found her again by sleeping through decades in cryogenic stasis.

It’s understandable then that Fitz wouldn’t waste any more time. As soon he found Simmons and got her alone he proposed marriage to her. Unfortunately, Kasius’s implants prevented her from hearing Fitz’s proposal.

Fitz did manage to trick Kasius into turning off those implants. Once Fitz rescued his friends, it was clear Simmons wasn’t wasting any time either. As soon as she could speak freely, she asked Fitz to marry her. Fitz accepted.

This is the culmination of a love story that has spanned five seasons. At the start, FitzSimmons thought they were friends who came up in the academy together and no more. They discovered deeper feelings in season two, but then the monolith took Simmons. She had a relationship with another person stranded on the planet Maveth. Things became complicated, but Fitz and Simmons came together again.

They seemed ready to take the next step in season four and move in together. Then Fitz and Holden Radcliffe built AIDA. Then the SHIELD team entered the Framework. Fitz became the Doctor. His dark side emerged. Simmons helped rescue him, but guilt consumed Fitz. Simmons and the rest went through another monolith before things could sort out.

It seems there was nothing to sort. Fitz and Simmons only just found each other again and now their engaged and on their way to a happy ending.

