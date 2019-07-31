Agents of SHIELD: Is HYDRA Returning in Season 7?

By now, filming on the series finale of Agents of SHIELD has wrapped production. It’s been a somber day for both those involved in the show’s production and fans who’ve followed the show for the past seven years, with many taking to the various social media platforms to pay respects to the show. That includes Agents of SHIELD showrunner Jed Whedon, who shared a touching video on Instagram with his daughter.

Walking around set on the last day of filming, Whedon makes sure to point out a HYDRA sign hanging up inside a Zephyr One set-piece, with his daughter pointing it out — which leads us to ask the question, is HYDRA coming back in the show’s final season?

Videos by ComicBook.com

HYDRA had a massive part in the series over the course of the first few seasons, thanks in part to a massive tie in with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Eventually the Nazi-supported terrorist organization return in the fourth season as a part of the show’s Framework storyline where HYDRA successfully took over SHIELD.

Hitting ABC sometime next summer, Season Seven of the show will serve as the final bow to the one property that kicked off a whole slate of properties from Marvel Television. When announcing the cancellation, Marvel TV Jeph Loeb mentioned he was glad they knew the show was ending beforehand, so they could end it all on their terms.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” said Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb when the final season of the series was announced. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

What’s been your favorite season of the show so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The two-hour Agents of SHIELD Season Six finale airs this Friday starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC