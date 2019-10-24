Amazing Marvel Fan Poster Assembles the Villains of the MCU

A hero is only as good as the villain who challenges them, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had already featured some of the biggest guns from the comics. Granted, not every interpretation has been stellar, but there have clearly been some big winners, with the top spot being a fight between Josh Brolin’s Thanos and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Thanos, Loki, and more are getting the spotlight in this fan-made Marvel poster by ironsinusoid, which brings together every single villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10-year history, and it’s just as epic as you would expect. You can check it out in the image below.

The poster features Thanos, Loki, Ultron, Vulture, Mysterio, Alexander Pierce, Aldrich Killian, Red Skull, Ego, Yellowjacket, Baron Zemo, Hela, Malekith, Ronan the Accuser, Erik Killmonger, Kaecilius, Yon-Rogg, Ghost, The Grandmaster, Obadiah Stane, and Winter Soldier. While there are a few other characters that you could include, this is a pretty stellar grouping, and you can check it out below.

The standouts from that collection are easily Thanos, Loki, Ghost, Grandmaster, Hela, and Mysterio, and many of those are recent additions to the MCU.

This poster will have to grow quite a bit over the next few years, as there are several more villains coming down the pike. We aren’t sure who some of those additions will be yet mind you, but with the Fantastic Four, X-Men, more Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Blade on deck, we will definitely see some of y our favorites from the comics make their debut.

Some villains we definitely want to see are Kang, Annihilus, Magneto, Apocalypse, Doctor Doom, and more, which is now very possible thanks to Marvel owning the Fantastic Four and X-Men once more.

So, what villains do you want to see hit the MCU? Let us know in the comments!