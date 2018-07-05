‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly on a Potential Third Movie

Though Ant-Man and the Wasp is getting ready to make its theatrical debut this weekend, Marvel fans are already looking toward the future, wondering if a third installment to the franchise is in the cards. Fortunately, according to star Evangeline Lilly, another Ant-Man movie is totally up to the fans.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the new movie, and being the first woman to receive equal billing on a Marvel Studios movie, Lilly was asked about her hopes for a third movie in the franchise. She noted that, just like the first time around, it all depends on how many people show up to the theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At this point, my understanding is that we need to get butts in the theater seats again if we’re going to have another film,” Lilly said. “So if everyone gets out and watches it then I would assume we’ll have another one. I hope we’ll have another one, because I really want to do it again, but I don’t know right now.”

If you’re a fan of the Ant-Man series, this should give you an enormous amount of hope that another sequel is on the way. The first Ant-Man movie, which followed Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, debuted to a $57 million opening weekend at the box office, on its way to a domestic total of $180 million, and a worldwide gross of $519 million.

That doesn’t seem like a lot for a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it was more than enough for the studio to give the green light to a second movie. As of now, Ant-Man and the Wasp is projecting much higher than its predecessor, on track for an opening bow north of $80 million. That would put the Ant-Man sequel on a path to dominate the first film, almost certainly earning another movie.

Not only are fans hoping to see more of Ant-Man and the Wasp in the future, but director Peyton Reed certainly has his own ideas for a third movie.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with,” Reed told ComicBook.com at the Ant-Man and the Wasp press junket. “We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters this weekend? Are you hoping to see a third movie in the near future? Let us know by leaving a comment below!