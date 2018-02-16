‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’: Michelle Pfeiffer Gives Iconic Performance According To Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige

Returning to the the screen in her first comic book movie appearance since her turn as Catwoman in Batman Returns in 1992 is Michelle Pfeiffer. She’ll be taking on the role of Janet van Dyne, the log lost wife of Michael Douglas’ character Hank Pym. In an interview with Vulture, head of Marvel Studios, KevinFeige explains why people are excited about her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t want to say too much, but I will say that’s she’s every bit as iconic and amazing in this part as you would imagine,” he said. “People ask sometimes about movie stars and star power and who’s the most exciting person to be around, and the truth is that once you get to know them as people, they don’t feel like movie stars — everybody is just a super-impressive human. But in a room full of movie stars, Michelle Pfeiffer rises to the top.” Feige recently corralled all of the actors from his films into one big tenth anniversary photo, and it wasn’t Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Pratt who had everyone turning their heads. “You can tell how big Michelle is,” said Feige, “because all the other movie stars are going, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer over there?’”

As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp on hits theaters July 6th of 2018. It will be followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

