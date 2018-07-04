Paul Rudd on One ‘Civil War’ Reference That Won’t Be in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to occupy a pretty unique place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one part of the franchise’s canon apparently won’t be a part of that.

ComicBook.com was given a chance to visit the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp and talk with star Paul Rudd about what’s next for Scott Lang/Ant-Man. When asked if Scott’s friends/coworkers will reference him getting his butt kicked by Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Captain America: Civil War, Rudd came to a surprising realization.

“Well I think we’ve missed a big opportunity in script writing,” Rudd revealed. “No nobody has said anything about that. He does [get beaten up], doesn’t he?”

Admittedly, some fans might not instantly think about that particular plot point, especially considering the current state of the rest of the MCU. But it does sound like the ramifications of Scott’s Civil War crusade will play a major role, from him being under house arrest to how he approaches his super-suit.

“We definitely had to deal with the ramifications post-Civil War,” director Peyton Reed told reporters. “That was crucial to Scott and crucial to Hope. I mean, it really is like, fundamental in how in the jumping off point about what’s going between the two of them at the start of this movie. Outside of that, what I’m really happy about is we’re free to tell sort of our freestanding story. Once we establish that as the leaping off point, this thing is going on over here.”

But either way, it sounds like Ant-Man theoretically would be embarrassed by being beaten up by a teenager, considering how Rudd chooses to approach the hero.

“I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd explained at that same set visit. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly your being a responsible Parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

