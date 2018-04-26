New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Poster Revealed

With Avengers: Infinity War just days away from debuting, fans are eager to see what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp is here to help.

The upcoming Marvel Studios venture recently debuted a new poster of sorts, which could be seen on hand during this week’s CinemaCon. The poster shows Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in heroic stances, as they shrink and grow from one size to another. You can check it out below.

After a first trailer that hit a high note amongst fans, there’s certainly a lot of curiosity around how Ant-Man and the Wasp ultimately unfolds. And when the film does debut, it is expected to defy tropes in plenty of ways, namely in the sort of “coming out party” of Hope as a superhero.

“It’s not a romantic comedy,” director Peyton Reed said during a recent interview. “The idea might enter Hope’s brain: does she need Scott Lang in her life? …She really was, along with Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, one of the first female Marvel heroes. I feel a certain responsibility with The Wasp.”

“It’s something we’re excited about.” Reed continued. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

And in the process, the film will introduce Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who will be a sort of genderbent reinvention of the classic Iron Man villain.

“I always say a character from a comic book is a character from a comic book, and as an actor, you’re lifting it off the page.” John-Kamen said during an interview earlier this year. “You’re the one who’s creating and giving it life. Badass, kickass women, let’s keep seeing some more.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6.