‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s Dream MCU Team-Ups

Ant-Man and the Wasp stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have bug-themed superheroes in mind should their duo ever become a trio.

“I would say probably Spider-Man, because we’ve got wasps, ants, and spiders,” Rudd told Movieplayer.it when asked which Avenger would make for the best team-up for Ant-Man and Wasp.

“See, I was gonna say Mantis for that same reason,” Lilly answered. “Or it could be Black Widow!”

“Mantis, yeah, yeah. Could be Black Widow,” Rudd added, mulling over partnering with Pom Klementieff’s antenna-sporting Guardian of the Galaxy member or Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy founding Avenger.

“There’s a lot of insects, but I was sort of thinking it would be really fun to do scenes with Mantis [laughs]. She’s great,” Lilly said.

“Mantis is great. I love Mantis, but I didn’t think of her first,” Rudd said.

Lilly urged Rudd to “go Tom Holland, go Spider-Man,” to which Rudd said, “He’s such a nice kid.”

Of the bug-named superheroes, only Black Widow was spared the devastating effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Infinity Stone-powered snap, which decimated half of all life in the universe — including Spider-Man, Mantis, and Wasp, a move that left Ant-Man helplessly stranded in the Quantum Realm.

While most or all of the snapped characters are expected to return — Holland is now shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Marvel Studios is reportedly readying the Doctor Strange sequel for a 2019 shoot — Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the eventual Avengers 4 marketing will refrain from including such characters, “because [they’re] gone.”

“We are working with the greatest marketing team in the world with Disney so I’m anxious to see how they start to put [the marketing] together,” Feige told io9.

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely claimed the deaths are “real” in an interview with Buzzfeed, but did say the Avengers: Infinity War sequel “doesn’t do what you think it does.”

“It is a different movie than you think it is,” Markus said. “Also… [the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature,” McFeely added.

“We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing. Rudd and Lilly return in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.