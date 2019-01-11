‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Confirms Civilizations Live in the Quantum Realm

The Quantum Realm has appeared in both Ant-Man films, with its mysterious nature inspiring countless theories about how it will factor into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent Q&A appearance, director Peyton Reed shed some light on the region, confirming that civilizations lived within it.

“Janet Van Dyne is clearly not wearing her Wasp suit down there. There are little vestiges and pieces of it she’s taken from her suit thirty years later, but she has this spear things and these other items that feel like it’s from some sort of culture,” Reed shared at the event, hosted by Collider. “There’s something going down. It’s not just some wasteland.”

While breaking down the geography of the region, Reed clearly confirmed that there were other beings living down there who were sophisticated enough to have culture.

“The coordinates she gives for them to meet her are in this area called ‘The Wasteland’, which, let’s say you were to shrink down and go Quantum, you have to go past this Quantum Void, which is where Scott sort of reached in the first movie and blacked out,” the director elaborated. “And in this Quantum Pod, Hank is sort of able to hit the thrusters and go further past the void and penetrate this membrane into the Quantum Realm. And that’s the highest level, and that’s where she’s agreed to meet him. There is definitely a shot as Hank and Janet are blasting out of the Quantum Realm where it appears there might be some sort of civilization down there.”

The first Ant-Man confirmed that Janet had disappeared in the Realm, with Hank Pym assuming she had died there. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang traveled to the Quantum Realm and brought Janet back with him, confirming that she had survived down there for multiple decades. Fans immediately began to speculate about how she could have survived such an ordeal, as the first film hinted at how difficult it would be for a human to survive there.

“There’s definitely a specific backstory to what Janet Van Dyne has been doing the past thirty years,” Reed detailed. “There’s some great food down there, guys. The food scene in the Quantum Realm is not to be believed [laughs]. For the breathing, Janet makes the point that her time down there has not just been adaptation. It’s also been evolution, and maybe she’s evolved as a being. So when she’s first down there, it’s easy to imagine she survived from her suit, but perhaps things have happened from her time down there where she’s adapted and possibly even evolved.”

Our last look at the Quantum Realm saw Scott abandoned there as Hank, Hope, and Janet had all perished from Thanos’ deadly snap.

Fans will likely learn more about the Realm when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

