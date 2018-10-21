How Paul Rudd Played Janet Van Dyne in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Ant-Man and the Wasp? More like Ant-Mom and the Wasp, am I right?

The latest film from Marvel Studios brought back Janet Van Dyne in a major way, with her husband Hank Pym journeying into the Quantum Realm to bring her back more than thirty years after a mission gone wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But one of the most memorable moments in Ant-Man and the Wasp occurred when Janet used the latent energy to channel herself and take control of Scott Lang’s body in order to relay a message to her husband and her daughter. This scene stands out especially because of actor Paul Rudd, who portrays Scott Lang, had to mimic the mannerisms of Janet’s actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

Marvel Studios documented the experience behind the scenes, speaking with Rudd as well as Hope Van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly and Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas. Check it out in the video above.

“It was so hard to do that scene without laughing,” Lilly said. “I mean it’s a really serious scene. It’s a really emotional, intense, crazy, amazing scene, but it’s ridiculous. It’s totally ridiculous watching Paul Rudd take on the mannerisms of Michelle Pfeiffer.”

Douglas also praised Rudd’s ability to stay in character, while Rudd himself spoke to the challenge of keeping a straight face while acting in a ridiculous scene.

“We knew it was a big swing to go for something as crazy as that,” Rudd said. “And so everyone’s on board story wise, but there’s still the practicality of doing it. So in those moments where I’m tenderly putting my hand on Michael Douglas’ cheeks and looking deep into his eyes, it’s almost impossible not to giggle at the ridiculousness.”

This might be the only time that we get to see Rudd get his Pfeiffer on, as Scott, Hope, and Hank managed to save Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm. But after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, with Scott Lang stuck in the very place he rescued Janet from, this might not be the last instance of Quantum Realm possession.

Ant-Man and the miniature realm of existence might play a huge role in the future of the MCU. We’ll see how it all turns out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters next year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on Digital HD.