‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Features Major Goliath Callout

Fans caught a quick glimpse of Bill Foster in the previous teaser, but the brand-new trailer features the first mention of his alter ego.

Foster is played in Ant-Man and the Wasp by Laurence Fishburne, and in the new trailer he is featured in a scene with Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) where “Goliath” is first mentioned. In the clip, he says “I was partners with Hank on a project called Goliath.”

Lang then asks him “how big did you get,” prompting Foster to reveal his record of 21 feet. Lang then reveals his record of 65 feet, segueing to a clip of him growing to epic size and looming above a large ship. With Foster seemingly helping out Pym once more, we can only imagine the craziness we’re in store for.

In the comics, Foster actually plays a hero named Goliath, who has powers similar to those of Ant-Man, only focused on growing in size as opposed to shrinking. Foster was created by Stan Lee and Don Heck and first appeared in Avengers #32 back in 1966. Over time he would change codenames from Black Goliath to Giant-Man and then eventually just Goliath, though he isn’t among the living these days. Foster was killed by Tony Stark’s cyborg clone of Thor (named Ragnarok) in the original “Civil War” event.

Fishburne is excited to make his Marvel Universe debut, and is already part of DC’s cinematic universe as Superman mainstay Perry White. Now he’ll add a Marvel credit to his already impressive resume, and it’s a dream come true for him.

“I was a comic book reader when I was a kid,” Fishburne said. “I was mostly a Marvel guy but I also loved the DC Comics. I also loved the DC universe. I bought comics from both universes and then subsequently bought comics from other labels that grew out of DC and Marvel. Vertigo, and Dark Horse, whatever. I’ve been watching the Marvel movies for a long time and I’ve imagined and dreamt and fantasized that one day I would be lucky enough to be in the Marvel Universe and that day has come.”

