‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Gets a Cat Parody Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently dominating the box office, and it looks like it’s even inspired some furry friends.

Youtuber Kaipotainment recently shared a video, which imagines Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) as cats. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video sees “Ant-Cat and the Wasp-Cat” transforming to all sorts of shapes and sizes, before accidentally shrinking their human owner into the Quantum Realm. Thankfully, a Doctor Strange-esque portal helps the human return to reality, something that could end up being weirdly ominous within the MCU.

It’s a pretty ridiculous, but adorable, video, one that brings to life a similar sort of earnest humor that can be seen within Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd shared with ComicBook.com at a set visit for the film. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly your being a responsible Parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

“I love pushing Paul, and Paul loves pushing me.” director Peyton Reed previously explained to ComicBook.com. “I think we have a really good actor/director relationship, and as I do with Evangeline. Part of the first Ant-Man was establishing Paul as an action hero – and a comedic action hero, but still an action hero. Now that we achieved that in the first movie, we can let him loose a little bit more, so that was really fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.