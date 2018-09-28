‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Deleted Scenes Reveal Mysterious Inhabitant Of Quantum Realm

A deleted scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp reveals a strange inhabitant which Janet van Dyne has learned to deal with during her time there.

The scene, release by USA Today in promotion of the upcoming digital and blu-ray release of Marvel Studios’ latest film, was cut from the theatrical release. It sees Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym walking through the quantum realm and encountering a massive creature. Janet, however, is prepared and uses a device to translate her language for the being to understand. The same device then translates the creature’s language to say, “Go in peace.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the scene, along with one other before it involving Walton Goggins’ Sonny Birch, in the tweet below!

Watch two EXCLUSIVE #AntMan deleted scenes (plus, some Paul Rudd commentary!): //t.co/YosaBazx7F pic.twitter.com/35RXKHskj3 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) September 28, 2018

“If she is alive, what would that place look like and what would have been going on while she was there and not up on terra firma?” Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd says on the film’s commentary track. “This idea that there are other things down there that you could interact with is interesting, and God knows there are tardigrades and all kinds of microscopic things. Treating it almost like outer space made sense.”

Of course, rescuing Hope was the main mission of Ant-Man and The Wasp, with defeating the villainous Ghost also playing a part in the film. With Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne seeing major growth, the character’s narrative was driven by the search for her mother.

“The mission that is happening with her, entirely separate of Scott, is vital and it’s her mission,” Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed told ComicBook.com. “It’s not her dad’s mission. It’s her mission. Hank and Hope are working together, but it’s really Hope leading the charge and that was an important thing when we started talking about what was going on is the what and why of this mission, um, and that there may be certain points in this movie where she sees Scott as a liability.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on digital downloads October 2, 2018 and on blu-ray and DVD on October 16, 2018.