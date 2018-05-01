Marvel Fans React to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War is currently burning up the box office, but that isn’t stopping Marvel Studios from getting back to work promoting the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, Ant-Man and the Wasp! Watch the latest trailer for the Ant-Man sequel above – and then let’s break it down, below!

This full-length Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer reveals a lot more of the story, which sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang on house arrest after the events of Civil War. Scott is called back into action as Ant-Man when Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) find themselves on the run from government agencies, after Hank makes some kind of breakthrough involving the Quantum Realm. With Hope now suited up as The Wasp, she and Ant-Man race to stop a phase-shifting villain known as Ghost from using Hank’s research for some world-threatening purpose. Of course, they need extra help, and so they turn to Scott’s old partners in crime (Michael Peña, T.I., and David Dastmalchian).

After seeing the impressive shrinking and phasing action sequences that director Peyton Reed has put together this time around, Marvel fans are definitely having a big reaction to the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer — as you can see for yourself, below:

The Hype is Real!

THE ANT-MAN AND THE WASP TRAILER WHIP I’M SO HYPED FOR THE MOVIE — iw spoilers! joana (@tomshoIIcnd) May 1, 2018



just saw the ant-man and wasp trailer. looks like it’ll be a lot of fun. ? — kelli caplinger (@kelli__green) May 1, 2018



The pure joy of this new trailer is palpable in many of these fan reactions.

This Does Put a Smile on Our Faces…

The New Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer Is the Perfect Infinity War Antidote https://t.co/uGqtTtnLHy — Luis Cerdas Ross (@luiscerdas) May 1, 2018



After seeing the somber and chilling events of Avengers: Infinity War, some fans are looking at Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s trailer as a much-needed ray of sunshine.

Pleasantly Surprised

The Ant-man and the Wasp trailer is so good, I wasn’t ready! — Yammy saw IW (@DI4NAPRlNCE) May 1, 2018



Some fans didn’t expect to enjoy this trailer as much as they actually did — once again proving that Ant-Man is one of the most perpetually underestimated characters in the MCU.

Powers Problems

So… that first :30 of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ trailer left one character looking pretty weak. https://t.co/RGJMFVSd4i pic.twitter.com/55kYc5Nxkk — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) May 1, 2018



Some fans (and Comicbook.com writers, apparently) felt that there was some inconsistency in the shrinking / growing powers displayed in the trailer’s action sequences.

Right in the Feels

me after watched ant-man and the wasp trailer pic.twitter.com/JInhEfPdGo — ocelel (@celiarndya) May 1, 2018



Naturally, some of the more passionate fans are feeling pretty emotional about this trailer right now.

That Soundtrack Tho…

It takes two in the new Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer!! https://t.co/ENi7y38yHb — Geek Pop (@GeekPopPodcast) May 1, 2018



This updated version of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two” is going to be trending on iTunes in no time!

The World Waits With Bated Breath…

I JUST REMEBERED I GAVEN’T WATCHED THE NEW TRAILER YET OMG GIVR ME THREE MINUTES I HAVE TO GO HYPE ANT-MAN AND THE WASP — carol saw iw! | spoiler-ish (@quillouis) May 1, 2018



Can’t wait to hear what this guy thinks of the trailer. We’ll keep you updated!

Now that we know what Twitter is saying, what did you think of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.