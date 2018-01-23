Avengers Release 100 Days To ‘Infinity War’ Teaser

Not that anyone is counting, but there are officially one hundred days between the world and Avengers: Infinity War.

The official Captain America, Avengers, and Iron Man Twitter account released an animated “100 Days” logo set to the roaring tune of the Avengers: Infinity War theme song before the film’s logo takes over. Check it out in the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War will be the biggest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is holding nothing back in bringing together cast members from each of their films for an ensemble unlike anything in cinematic history.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the latest Avengers: Infinity War synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.