The ‘Avengers 4’ Wrap Cake Is Fueling Some ‘Infinity War’ Fan Theories

By

The next two Avengers films have created a mountain of speculation – and even the production’s wrap cake has been brought into the mix.

Earlier today, Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo of the wrap cake, which shows Thanos holding the Infinity Stones in a cosmic landscape. Holding Thanos up are a series of hands – which appear to belong to certain members of the Avengers.

Realistically, this cake might mean nothing, and could just be a creative representation of the Infinity War saga. But as the Internet has begun to speculate, there’s a chance that this cake could have deeper meaning than people thought.

Could the three hands symbolize something about the much-speculated plot of Avengers 4? Does that female hand belong to Black Widow or to another female fan-favorite? And is it ridiculous to be creating theories about a cake?

Here are some of our favorite speculative tweets about Avengers 4‘s wrap cake.

