The ‘Avengers 4’ Wrap Cake Is Fueling Some ‘Infinity War’ Fan Theories

The next two Avengers films have created a mountain of speculation – and even the production’s wrap cake has been brought into the mix.

Earlier today, Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo of the wrap cake, which shows Thanos holding the Infinity Stones in a cosmic landscape. Holding Thanos up are a series of hands – which appear to belong to certain members of the Avengers.

Realistically, this cake might mean nothing, and could just be a creative representation of the Infinity War saga. But as the Internet has begun to speculate, there’s a chance that this cake could have deeper meaning than people thought.

Could the three hands symbolize something about the much-speculated plot of Avengers 4? Does that female hand belong to Black Widow or to another female fan-favorite? And is it ridiculous to be creating theories about a cake?

Here are some of our favorite speculative tweets about Avengers 4‘s wrap cake.

Are those the hands of the people who die in Infinity War?! https://t.co/vG6vOOlS0V — ❄Sami Snowsa❄ (@TheAssassyn1459) January 11, 2018

natasha’s hand holding up thanos seems like an interesting creative choice for this cake what with people saying revealing anything about the supposed BW movie would be an avengers 4 spoiler ? pic.twitter.com/1LSiLTzIGI — vicky (@THEBLACKWlDOW) January 11, 2018

I KNOW ITS A CAKE BUT WTFJSNSJS MARVEL EXPLAIN THE HAND — daniel (@ruffalosfluff) January 11, 2018

3 arms = 3 Survived? Oh no, maybe, maybe not

3 arms = 3 Heros that save the day?

3 Arms = 3 people Lost?

3 Arms = 3 Avengers Teams?

3 Arms = The 3rd Avenger Movie? — @marclee (@Thatmadmarc) January 11, 2018

SO DOES THIS MEAN HELA KILLS THANOS BECAUSE CHRIS HEMSWORTH WAS ASKED WHO DINE W/ ONE A ISLAND AND HE SAID HELA “PEOPLE CHANGE” REFERRING TO HELA IN A (buzzfed) VIDEO SO DOES MEAN HELA BECOMES GOOD AND DEFEATS THANOS — Natalie ? ? (@HiddlestonLokid) January 11, 2018

THE AVENGERS HANDS ARE HOLDING THANOS IN THE CAKE im emotional as fuck right now DONT FUCKING TOUCH ME pic.twitter.com/Hmbt3M8gRo — rachel (@loveavengers4ev) January 12, 2018

The AVENGERS 4 wrap cake is my everything. https://t.co/XrmlH7I05c — Derick Armijo (@DerickArmijo) January 11, 2018

