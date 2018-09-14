Chris Evans Reveals His Beardless Captain America Look for ‘Avengers 4’

When Avengers: Infinity War premiered in theaters, fans were treated to a drastically different appearance of Captain America, who had been on the run after the events of Civil War.

It seems like actor Chris Evans is going back to basics as the Star-Spangled Super Soldier, with the actor revealing a clean-shaven look for Avengers 4 reshoots. Check out the photo below:

If you can look past Evans’ adorable dog, you’ll notice that he’s looking much like how he appeared in the first Avengers movie. It remains to be seen if Captain America will be back in the good graces of Thunderbolt Ross and return to legally Avenging. This would negate his need for the disguising beard. Or it could be something else entirely, something to do with time travel as many fans have theorized.

Previous set photos from Avengers 4 have also teased Evans’ older look, wearing a Captain America costume that looks much like it did in the first big Marvel crossover film. Those photos also looked eerily similar to the setting of the Battle of New York, except for the anachronistic inclusion of Ant-Man.

The evidence continues to point toward Earth’s Mightiest Heroes heading to the past in order to change the events of Infinity War, or perhaps get some help in the battle against Thanos. But that doesn’t mean we won’t get a glimpse of the future.

Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow previously spoke about her character’s relationship with Tony Stark moving forward during an interview with the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

It remains to be seen if Tony and Pepper’s kid actually appears on the screen, as it sounds like the ending for Avengers 4 is evolving in the reshoots. Actor Mark Ruffalo said they’re finalizing the film’s final act during additional photography.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.