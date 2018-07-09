‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Imagines Captain Marvel Taking on Thanos

Now that the premiere of Ant-man and the Wasp has come and passed, all eyes are ahead to Marvel Studios’ first two offerings: Captain Marvel and the yet-to-be-named Avengers 4.

With upwards of eight months until Captain Marvel flies into theatres next March, it’s giving fans ample time to theorize plot points and details, including masterful fan art. This time around, fan art extraordinaire BossLogic has published a piece that features a showdown between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan himself — Thanos.

The fan art shows two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most powerful beings about to butt heads, a scene that very would could play out in Avengers 4.

With her back to the viewer, Captain Marvel is using her quantum-based powers to light up her fist before she zooms into Thanos, who can be seen donning his armor once again in this fan art.

In the foreground, you can see the remaining Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy strewn about. Captain America’s iconic shield and Thor’s new hammer Stormbreaker both casualties of the fight in this fan art.

While fan art is far from official concept art, this specific piece does play off of earlier concept art and stokes a potential fan theory. Within the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos sheds his armor after taking the Power Stone from Thor and Loki, showing the fact he’s unstoppable with just one-third of the Infinity Stones.

As seen in earlier concept art, Thanos not only has his armor back on, he also has a sword, which hints that the Mad Titan grows concerned off his opponent’s legitimacy at some point throughout the movie.

As for Captain Marvel, Larson teased Carol Danvers’ first solo movie recently wrapped production. With such a big role on the horizon, Larson was initially hesitant about joining the MCU with a such a huge commitment.

“There’s a lot about it that felt like a big decision and it’s not just a big decision for myself, it’s a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends,” Larson said about choosing to become involved with the MCU. “It’s a big change for everybody and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing for me.”

“I never want to do, make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over and then once I felt like I had made the right decision which was doing it I got both feet in and I’m really happy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theatres. Other movies on the slate for Marvel Studios include the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.