Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to Being Asked If She’s in ‘Avengers 4’

In Avengers: Infinity War, audiences saw Scarlet Witch disintegrate at the hands of Thanos and his deadly snap. Fans are taking to the internet to search whether or not Elizabeth Olsen will reprise the role in Avengers 4, with the actress refusing to address either way if she will appear in the film. You can see her reaction to the inquiry in the video above around the 2:04-mark.

In the WIRED series, celebrities address some of the most often-asked questions that are typed into Google about them, often leading to hilarious reactions. Likely due to wanting to withhold secrets about the upcoming film, Olsen merely smirked and shrugged when reacting to questions about her involvement in the film and quickly moved on to another question.

Later in the video, Olsen responded to an inquiry about whether or not the actress has an accent, noting that everyone has an accent, though someone who lives outside of America would consider her cadence to be a foreign accent.

In addition to questions about which characters survived Infinity War, Scarlet Witch became a highly talked-about character, as she had a distinct Eastern European accent in previous films which had become far less prominent in the new film. While some viewers thought the accent disappeared due to Olsen’s performance, co-director Joe Russo noted that it was an intentional change for the character.

“We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons,” the director shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “One is, you’ll notice at the beginning of [Captain America:] Civil War, that Black Widow is training her how to be a spy. And two, she has now been on the run and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent. So if you’re gonna try to disguise yourself, or hide yourself, or not be caught, you’re going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent.”

Regardless of whether or not she will be seen in Avengers 4, reports have emerged that hint at the upcoming Disney streaming platform developing series featuring popular Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who might not ever get their own solo film, which include Loki and Scarlet Witch among others. These reports also note that, were these series to come to fruition, they would star feature film talent, including Olsen.

Whatever the medium might be, we likely haven’t seen the last of Scarlet Witch.

Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

