‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Features Spider-Man Mourning Iron Man

Just when you stopped being sad about Spider-Man‘s fate in Avengers: Infinity War, a new piece of fan art looking ahead to Avengers 4 might just bring new tears to your eyes.

Created by illustrator Raichack Reang and shared on Instagram, the art imagines a possible ending for Avengers 4, one that features an alive-and-well Peter Parker/Spider-Man paying his respects at a statue of Tony Stark/Iron Man. What’s so sad about a statue of Iron Man? Well, it’s meant to honor the hero’s sacrifice. “We remember you, Mr. Stark,” the caption of the piece notes. You can check it out below.

The “we remember you” is a nod to Thanos’ comment to Tony in Infinity War about how he hopes they remember him, but it’s not the only interesting detail in the piece. As some fans commenting on the post have noted, the Avengers Tower/Stark Tower in the background is bearing a logo that looks a bit more like a “4” for the Fantastic Four than the Avengers “A”, perhaps a hopeful nod that the iconic Marvel team might make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film.

While the details of the Disney-Fox deal may not allow for the Fantastic Four to make their appearance in Avengers 4, the idea of Tony and other heroes possibly dying in their efforts to resolve Thanos’ devastating finger snap is one of many fan theories that have been buzzing around since Infinity War hit theaters back in April. And they don’t all include Tony’s death, either. There are theories out there that suggest Avengers 4 will see Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) starting a family with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) while others suggest that Tony will team up with Shuri (Letitia Wright) to use their combined intelligence to figure out how to reverse Thanos’ snap.

There’s also a new theory that suggests that the popular believe that Avengers 4 will include time travel for Tony and the surviving heroes might be a red herring with Captain Marvel playing a much larger role than anyone expects.

A recent thread on Reddit suggests that production photos from Avengers 4 that appeared to show the heroes back at the Battle of New York from Marvel’s The Avengers are fake, suggesting that there are too many complications surrounding time travel for it to be significant in Avengers 4 and that all the theories just distract from the importance of Captain Marvel.

“So, what’s the missing piece to this puzzle? Captain Marvel. I expect her to play a much more significant role than people are talking about,” Redditor “thatdudeiknew” notes.

Whatever Avengers 4 holds, there’s something bittersweet about the idea of Peter Parker mourning for Tony considering Peter’s heartbreaking demise in Infinity War. We can only hope that before he goes Tony knows Peter — and the others — are safe and sound.

Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.